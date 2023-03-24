IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Sea terminal to be built in Novorossiysk under concession scheme
- Annual capacity of ports Olya and Makhachkala to be increased by 5.6 million tonnes
- Large-scale mobilization of dredging fleet began on Volga-Caspian Canal – Rosmorrechflot
- Container throughput decrease in Russian seaports cannot be offset so far
- This year’s shipwreck lifting and scrapping programme to cover 87 vessels in the Far East – Mikhail Mishustin
- Completion of terminal for cruise ships in Pionersly (Kaliningrad Region) postponed to late 2024. Rosmorrechflot head set a task to reduce the construction time of Pionersky terminal.
- MSCC Bronka (Saint-Petersburg) sold to Moscow company NKK-Logistik
- Commercial Sea Port of Taganrog launches investment programme for port infrastructure development
- Terminal Astafyev in Primory obtains permit for container cargo storage
Shipping and logistics
- In March, Russia’s shipping industry celebrates a milestone anniversary: 50 years of chartering foreign vessels with the right to purchase them. The launching of that practice marked the beginning of Sovcomflot, Russia’s major shipping company and one of the largest tanker operators in the world.
- Sovcomflot increased its IFRS net profit 10.8 times to $385 million in 2022
- Russia and China are preparing projects to boost freight traffic along the Trans-Siberian and Trans-Asian routes
- Creating transport and logistics corridors is an important element in RF Government’s effort to open up our economy – Mikhail Mishustin
- Return of railway ferry Baltiysk to Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line postponed to April 2023
- Direct service from China to Saint-Petersburg launched by Transit
- Russia is ready to create, together with China, a working body for the development of the NSR – Vladimir Putin
- Atomflot to create digital ecosystem for NSR for RUB 3.8 billion
- Road transportation organizations ask for two ferries to be added to Saint-Petersburg-Kaliningrad line
- Multimodal services of TransContainer between Russia and Turkey carried 8,000 TEU of export cargo in 2022
- First Container Terminal starts working with regular container service of China's Torgmoll
- Rates of dues for using infrastructure of Volga-Baltic IWW approved
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Subsidies for production of critical ship equipment provided to 37 organizations – Mikhail Mishustin
- Marine Engineering Center SPb expects construction of Volga-Don Extra Max class ships to begin in 2023
- USC set to intensify efforts on enhancement of production processes efficiency
- Nevsky Shipyard lays down third serial tanker of Project 23130 for RF Defence Ministry
- SZOR (Amur Region) to build small fishing ship of Project 1338 at its own expense