2023 March 24 17:07

Sea terminal to be built in Novorossiysk under concession scheme

Image source: Novorossiysk Ship Repair Plant

In pursuance of RF President’s order, a multipurpose handling facility is to be built in the port of Novorossiysk capable of handling 12 million tonnes of metal products per year. It will take over the cargo flows earlier running via the ports of Ukraine, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Boris Tashimov, Deputy Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), as saying at the Agency’s meeting in Moscow.

According to the speaker, the project will be implemented under a concession scheme with Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NMTP) acting as a concessioner. The terms of the concession agreement are being worked out.

Aleksandr Poshivai, Deputy Minister of Transport, earlier said that total investments of NMTP in construction of a universal handling facility in the territory Novorossiysk Ship Repair Plant for handling of over 12 million tonnes of metal products would exceed RUB 50 billion.

The complex is intended for accepting, accumulation, storage and loading onto seagoing vessels of cargo delivered by railway transport: bulk iron ore - iron ore concentrates, fluxed and non-fluxed pellets, hot briquetted iron, pig iron, ferrous metals and other cargoes.

Two phases of construction were foreseen by the earlier version of the project with the completion planned for 2025.

According to the official website of Novorossiysk Ship Repair Plant JSC, the company’s annual throughput is currently 3.5 million tonnes.

A concession scheme is used for the project on comprehensive development of Murmansk Transport Hub (MTH) and for the project on creation of a multifunctional cargo complex in the port of Poronaysk (Sakhalin).