2023 March 24 17:16

Silversea Cruises and MEYER WERFT celebrate the keel laying of Silver Ray

Silversea Cruises and MEYER WERFT celebrated the keel laying of Silver Ray on March 23, hosting select Travel Advisors for a symbolic ceremony at the shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, according to the company's release. An age-old shipbuilding tradition, the keel laying marks the start of a ship’s assembly. The second ship in Silversea’s pioneering Nova class, the 728-guest Silver Ray is expected to enter service in summer 2024, joining her sister ship, Silver Nova, as one of the most sustainable ships in her class.



Before Silver Ray’s official keel laying ceremony, attending guests were given a tour of Silver Nova, which nears completion at the MEYER WERFT shipyard and is set to join Silversea’s fleet this summer. A first for Silversea, both Nova class ships will incorporate an innovative asymmetrical design and a horizontal layout, with public spaces and suites spanning the entire length of each ship.