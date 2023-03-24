2023 March 24 17:41

Stolthaven Terminals joins the Ammonia Energy Association

Stolthaven Terminals has joined the Ammonia Energy Association (AEA), a global non-profit industry association that promotes the responsible use of ammonia as part of a sustainable energy economy, according to the company's release.

The company is involved in a number of projects worldwide that are exploring the transition to green and blue energy, and the AEA provides essential resources, insights and industry connections to support further progress in this area.



Stolthaven Terminals is currently involved in projects to provide storage solutions for hydrogen, ammonia and green methanol, including its new joint-venture terminal in Taiwan, a potential ammonia import facility at the Advario Stolthaven Antwerp terminal in partnership with Fluxys, and a potential project in partnership with the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex in Brazil to develop a terminal focused on storing and handling green hydrogen and associated products such as ammonia.