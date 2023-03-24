2023 March 24 16:13

Annual capacity of ports Olya and Makhachkala to be increased by 5.6 million tonnes

Olya port is to get a new terminal, Makhachkala is to increase its grain and container handling capacity

In the framework of the project on development of North-South international transport corridor, PLC Company is implementing a project on creation of a terminal for containers, general cargo, vegetable oil and grain in the port of Olya, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Boris Tashimov, Deputy Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), as saying at the Agency’s meeting in Moscow. According to him, the facility is under construction within the Lotos SEZ of port type. With the project implementation, the capacity of port Olya will increase by 3.3 million tonnes per year to over 5 million tonnes.

Commercial Seaport of Makhachkala is to increase of its grain and container handling capacity in view of the growing demand from Iran and India. With the project implementation, the capacity of port Makhachkala will grow by 2.3 million tonnes to over 10 million tonnes per year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the growing competition of Caspian ports. According to him, the neighboring Caspian countries are developing their port infrastructure. Therefore, Russia should intensify its activities in this direction.