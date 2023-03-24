2023 March 24 15:25

Ministry of Energy reports 20-pct decrease of coal industry’s negative impact on water bodies over recent 5 years

The negative impact on water bodies is to be decreased by additional 20-25% by 2035

Over the recent 5 years, the coal industry has decreased its negative impact on water bodies by 20% while expanding its production facilities and increasing the output of coal products, press center of RF Ministry of Energy cites Peotr Bobylev, Director of the Ministry’s Coal Industry Department, as saying at the 22nd International Forum “Ecology of Big City”.

According to the speaker, the use of water resources in the process of coal production is getting more efficient. Wastewater discharge in water bodies has decreased from 0.71 cbm per tonne of extracted coal to — 0.44 cbm.

“By 2035, we are going to decrease the negative impact on water bodies by 20-25% of the current level while keeping the energy/eco balance,” he said.

This level of industrial modernization is to be achieved with the implementation of sustainable development projects, transition to transition to best available technologies and implementation of the comprehensive scientific and technical programme “Clean Coal – Green Kuzbass”.