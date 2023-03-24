2023 March 24 12:37

Austal Philippines delivers largest ever, high-speed catamaran constructed by Austal to Molslinjen

Austal Philippines has delivered the 115-metre, high-speed vehicle-passenger ferry Express 5, to Molslinjen of Denmark, following the successful completion of sea trials in Balamban, Cebu, according to the company's release.

The ‘Auto Express 115’ high-speed catamaran ferry is the largest ferry (by volume) constructed by any Austal shipyard, in the company’s 35-year history. During sea trials, the vessel achieved a top speed of 40 knots, and bettered Class quality standards for noise and vibration in the passenger decks, with a quiet and smooth ride.

Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said the delivery of Express 5 was a testament to the resilience and capabilities of the Austal Philippines team, who constructed the vessel through the COVID pandemic and following the effects of Super Typhoon Rai in 2021.

Express 5 has the capacity for 1,610 passengers, space for 450 cars (or 617 lane metres for trucks plus 257 cars) over 2 vehicle decks and an operating service speed of 37 knots. It is powered by an LNG-capable, medium-speed power plant that offers a powerful yet economic and environmentally friendly solution. On board, passengers will enjoy leather appointed reclining seats with USB ports, Wi-Fi, a full bistro and bar(s), a children’s play area and multiple audio-visual screens.

The sleek looking 115-metre catamaran was designed by the same Austal Australia team who developed the original, signature raked-bow hull for Molslinjen’s Express 4 delivered in 2019; and includes Austal’s proprietary Motion Control and MARINELINK-Smart systems that help deliver a smoother journey for passengers and crew and a more efficient, better performing, ‘smart’ ship for operators.



