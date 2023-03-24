2023 March 24 11:12

Elnusa signs Mou with Khan for offshore platform decommissioning project

PT Elnusa Tbk (Elnusa) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Khan Co., Ltd. (KHAN) for cooperation and collaboration in decommissioning, commissioning, offshore hook-up and carry-over (HUC), Pipe Laying Construction, and O& M/P&M, according to Pertamina's release.

As reported on the SKK Migas page, an offshore platform that currently operates in many Indonesian oceans totaling 635 units, consisting of 512 units of the platform, will stop operating along with the reduced oil and gas reserves due to production. Therefore, with the platform inactivity, efforts are needed to restore the operating environment to the initial conditions following the safety aspects of facilities and the environment.

Most platform distribution is around West Java, Jakarta and Banten, and Lampung, which reached around 339 platforms, followed by the Makassar Strait, which amounted to 193 platforms. From the KKKS side, the most is PHE ONWJ which reached 73 platforms, then EMP Gebang of 14 platforms, and PHE OSES of 11 platforms.

Khan has experience in carrying out the offshore platform decommissioning project on the Attaka-EB offshore platform in 2022. Khan implemented eco-friendly decommissioning high-tech such as 3D-Scanning, 3D-Modelling, 4D-Digital Simulation, and many more. It is expected to increase effectiveness and efficiency in further decommissioning activity.

Elnusa is a subsidiary of PT Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE), a member of Pertamina's upstream sub-holding. As a total solution for energy services, Elnusa has core competencies in upstream oil and gas services, supporting services, and energy distribution and logistics services. The upstream oil and gas service line includes geoscience & reservoir services (land, transition zone & marine, and data processing), drilling & workover drilling services, engineering services, procurement, construction & operation maintenance (EPC-om). Supporting service lines include marine support, fabrication, to data management services. Energy distribution and logistics service lines include fuel transportation services, depot management, to chemical sales. Elnusa serves national and international oil and gas companies, including Pertamina Group, British Petroleum, Conoco Phillips, Soco Exploration (Vietnam) Ltd., and others. Elnusa is registered in the Indonesia Stock Exchange with the 'Elsa' issuer code and has five subsidiaries that support its competencies.