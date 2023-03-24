2023 March 24 10:56

Construction of dry port in Rostov Region is under consideration

The terminal is to contribute to the sale of agricultural products

A possibility of building a dry port in the Rostov Region is under consideration. When speaking at a media conference on the development of the agro-industrial complex, First Deputy Governor of the Rostov Region Viktor Goncharov said the work on the project is being worked out. The location of the facility and the time of its creation have not yet been determined, RBC reports.

According to Viktor Goncharov, the creation of a "dry port" will contribute to the sale of agricultural products. At the moment, the region lacks facilities for container transportation. There is a plan to involve Russian Railways and foreign investors in the implementation of the project.

“There is a shortage of container transportation facilities in the Rostov Region. They need to be expanded not only for agricultural products. This work is now being carried out by the Regional Development Corporation. Of course, we would like to ensure both the entry and exit of agricultural products through the Rostov region. The work of customs, storage facilities, control of Rosselkhoznadzor and other regulatory authorities should be organized for that. In this way, we would reduce logistics costs by lowering the prices for the products supplied,” said Viktor Goncharov.

"Dry port" is an inland terminal connected by a road or a railway with the seaport involved in handling of cargo.

There are three seaports in the Rostov Region: Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog and Azov. They have an international status and operate round the year.