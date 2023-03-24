2023 March 24 10:20

Creating transport and logistics corridors is an important element in RF Government’s effort to open up our economy – Mikhail Mishustin

New navigation management system introduced on NSR helped exceed the target of shipments along the Arctic routes

Creating transport and logistics corridors is another important element in our effort to open up our economy, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during the Government’s annual report to the State Duma. The transcript is published on the official website of RF Government.

According to Mikhail Mishustin, Over 22,000 km of roads were built and repaired in Russian regions, including new ones, and 176 million square metres of tracks were laid. More than 50 percent of regional road have been brought up to code earlier than the deadline set by the President. The first 107 km of the M-12 Vostok motorway from Moscow to Kazan have already been built.

Mikhail Mishustin also emphasized that the supply of Crimea was never interrupted, despite the terrorist attack with the road section of the bridge completely restored in four and a half months.

The Government pays special attention to the Northern Sea Route, too. “We have made navigation safer and more effective by creating a new navigation management system. This, in turn, helped us increase shipments along the Arctic routes. In 2022, they exceeded the target of 34 million tonnes by 2 million tonnes,” said the Prime Minister.