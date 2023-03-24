2023 March 24 09:29

Rosmorrechflot head set a task to reduce the construction time of Pionersky terminal

The sea terminal is to be connected by regular lines with seaports in the Leningrad Region

Zakhary Djioev, Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) has inspected the construction site of an international sea terminal for cruise and passenger vessels at Pionersky in the Kaliningrad Region. FSUE Rosmorport, the customer of the project says the official set a task to reduce the construction time. A delegation of Rosmorport headed by General Director Sergey Pylin and representatives of contractors took part in the inspection.

Under the contract signed by Rosmorport in September 2022 with OOO Geoizol, the works on construction of a passenger terminal building, development of stormwater sewage system, installation of a radio-relay tower and ensuring of transport safety are underway.

The project implementation will contribute to the attractiveness of the region for domestic and foreign tourism. The terminal will be able to receive about 250 thousand passengers a year. Besides, the terminal will help ensure the transport accessibility of the region amid the restrictions imposed by the EU countries on the Kaliningrad region and lack of direct communication with mainland Russia.

The project foresees the construction of facilities to handle up to 3 million tonnes of cargo per year. The sea terminal is planned to be connected by regular lines with seaports in the Leningrad Region.

The project on construction of an international sea terminal for cruise and passenger vessels at Pionersky of the Kaliningrad Region is being implemented under the Sea Transport sub-programme of Federal Targeted Programme “Development of Russia’s Transport System in 2010-2021”. The project is expected to annually ensure up to 110 calls of cruise ships with at least 225,000 cruise passengers and 312 calls of ferries able to carry 80,000 passengers and 80,000 Ro-Ro units.

The construction of Pionesky began in 2018 but the works were suspended later due to nonfulfillment of obligations by a contractor with a failure to meet the construction schedule.

As of today, General Contractor for completion of port infrastructure development under the project on construction of international terminal in Pionersky is Marine Rescue Service.

Saint-Petersburg company Geoizol was acknowledged the winner of the tender for construction of infrastructure at Pionersky passenger terminal in August 2022 with the contract price of RUB 2.2 billion.