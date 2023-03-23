2023 March 23 17:45

Peel Ports acquires HES Humber Bulk Terminal

Peel Ports Group, one of the UK’s largest port operators, announces today that it has completed the acquisition of HES Humber Bulk Terminal for an undisclosed sum, according to the company's release.

The UK ports group has acquired the business from specialist bulk terminals operator, HES International (headquartered in Rotterdam), to expand its presence to the UK’s East Coast.

The acquisition means Peel Ports now operates across eight key locations in the UK and Ireland, with the ports of Liverpool, Heysham, Manchester Ship Canal, London Medway, Clydeport, Great Yarmouth and a container terminal in Dublin already within its portfolio.

The new bulk terminal, situated on the South Bank of the Humber Estuary, will be operated by Peel Ports Logistics, a division of Peel Ports Group that specialises in ‘One-Stop-Shop’ logistics solutions.



The acquisition marks Peel Ports Logistics’ third UK presence and its first on the East Coast. Its other operations are located in the North West, at Runcorn and Ellesmere Port respectively. The division is led by Managing Director, Sebastian Gardiner.

The terminal has an open storage capacity of 6,200 m2 and a covered storage facility of 275,000 m3. With an automated conveyor-fed import and export system, the terminal delivers safe and efficient handling and storage of a variety of dry bulk products.

Bulk customers in key industries including agriculture, construction and energy, will be able to benefit from the expertise, experience and streamlined operations with the expansion of Peel Ports Logistics’ ‘One-Stop-Shop’ solutions to the region.

The HES Humber Bulk Terminal currently employs 29 people, all of whom will be retained as part of the acquisition.





