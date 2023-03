2023 March 23 17:51

China surged its coal imports in January-February 2023

Coal production is also on the rise

In January-February 2023, China’s coal imports surged by 70.8%, year-on-year, to 60.64 million tonnes, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics. In 2M’2023, coal production in China totaled 730 million tonnes, up 5.8%, year-on-year.

In 2022, China imported 68.06 million tonnes of coal from Russia, 20% more than in 2021.