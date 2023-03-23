2023 March 23 17:14

China’s crude oil imports in January-February 2023 fell by 1.3% YoY

Image source: China’s National Bureau of Statistics volumes of oil refining increased by 3.3%

China’s crude oil imports in January-February 2023 fell by 1.3%, year-on-year, to 84.06 million tonnes, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

Oil production in China rose by 1.8% to 34.17 million tonnes, the volumes of refining increased by 3.3% to 116.07 million tonnes.

In 2022, seaports of Russia handled 256 million tonnes of crude oil, 7.5% more, year-on-year.