  China's crude oil imports in January-February 2023 fell by 1.3% YoY
2023 March 23

18:18 Port of Aberdeen hosts more than 100 vessels working on offshore wind projects in 2023
17:51 China surged its coal imports in January-February 2023
17:45 Peel Ports acquires HES Humber Bulk Terminal
17:23 US-led alliance launches drone patrols to monitor Gulf energy shipping lanes - S&P Global Commodity Insights
17:14 China’s crude oil imports in January-February 2023 fell by 1.3% YoY
17:10 CMA CGM commences the only direct Japan-U.S. East Coast Service
16:48 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard held the first start of the main engine on Mekhanik Sizov trawler of Project СТ-192
16:47 IMO Secretary-General updated on Black Sea Grain initiative
16:22 BV-classed hybrid ferries with battery and solar power to be deployed in Hong Kong
16:16 Finland lifts arrest of Russian fertilizers in the port of Kotka
16:03 Port of Cork accelerates digitalisation with new AI-powered port system
15:25 “K” Line to install automated kite system on the coal carrier Corona Citrus
14:22 Return of railway ferry Baltiysk to Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line postponed to April 2023
14:03 Samskip starts a new innovative project that will reduce CO2 emissions for its vessels
13:27 European Council and the European Parliament announces new agreement to decarbonise the maritime sector
12:50 Global decrease of investments in oil and gas sector to result in shortage of facilities in 3-5 years
12:43 Ports of Stockholm explores safety aspects of autonomous shipping in innovative research project
12:29 Six сompanies team up to build, operate Japan's 1st methanol-fueled coastal tanker
11:42 Port of Oakland joins clean energy trade mission
10:55 Russian ship carrying a cargo of fertilizers detained in the Finnish port of Kotka
10:41 Hamburger Hafen und Logistik revenue up by 7.7 percent to € 1,578.4 million in 2022
10:32 Russian Railways increased volume of Pacific seafood shipments from Primorye by 6% in January-February 2023
10:25 Hyundai Heavy achieves world's first 200 million BHP milestone
09:57 Agency for Strategic Initiatives to support production of high-speed hydrofoils
09:20 Nevsky Shipyard lays down third serial tanker of Project 23130 for RF Defence Ministry

2023 March 22

19:19 MSCC Bronka (Saint-Petersburg) sold to Moscow company NKK-Logistik
17:30 Direct service from China to Saint-Petersburg launched by Transit
17:06 JERA and Virya Energy reach an agreement for the acquisition of Parkwind by JERA
16:41 Alfa Laval completes acquisition of innovative friction reduction technology
16:24 State Duma passed in its first reading Northern Delivery Bill
16:08 OGCI, Stena Bulk, GCMD project gets go-ahead to use carbon capture on oil tanker pilot to decarbonize shipping
15:46 Grimaldi signs the purchase agreement for the acquisition of a majority stake in the Igoumenitsa Port Authority
15:03 Delo Group and China’s Shandong Port Group will jointly develop multimodal container transportation
14:32 Russia’s decision to voluntarily cut crude oil production by 500,000 bpd to remain in force until end of June 2023 — Alexander Novak
14:09 South Carolina Ports container volumes down 13% in Feb 2023
13:44 China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation wins Solomon Islands port project
13:25 GreenIT and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners to develop three floating offshore wind farms in Italy with 2 GW capacity
12:59 Russia and China expand economic cooperation in the Far East
11:35 Thames Freeport given green light by UK Government
11:27 Problems with coal unloading in Posiet and Vanino ports entail loss of Russian Railways’ cargo base
11:08 Greece and Turkey agree to support each other in the UN’s Security Council and the International Maritime Organisation - EURACTIV
10:51 DNV and PETROJET sign MoU to support green hydrogen projects in Egypt
10:25 Hanwha gets Vietnam approval for Daewoo Shipbuilding takeover - Yonhap
10:10 Russia to supply grain to African countries at no expense if grain deal is not extended after 60 days — Vladimir Putin
09:49 Russia is a strategic supplier of oil and natural gas to China – Vladimir Putin
09:21 Atomflot to create digital ecosystem for NSR for RUB 3.8 billion

2023 March 21

20:56 Russia is ready to create, together with China, a working body for the development of the NSR – Vladimir Putin
18:37 GTT takes first place in the INPI's list of ETI patent applicants
18:07 Shell publishes the Energy Security Scenarios
17:34 Wartsila upgrades Wartsila 31 diesel engine
17:22 Cochin Shipyard bags order for world's first zero emission feeder container vessel
17:16 Shell revives German refinery sale as Russian ownership cleared - Reuters
16:47 Langh Ship switches to biofuel on its container vessel
16:02 Business costs soar as Russia sanctions bite - Reuters
15:40 Russia and China are preparing projects to boost freight traffic along the Trans-Siberian and Trans-Asian routes
15:14 Optimarin expands BWTS manufacturing into China
13:33 Russia suspends rapeseed exports
13:30 Brazil’s Porto Itapoá invests in equipment ‘firsts’ for Brazil
13:06 Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky joins list of ports whose harbormasters register ships in Russian International Register of Ships
13:04 100 audits completed under IMO Member State Audit Scheme