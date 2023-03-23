2023 March 23 16:48

Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard held the first start of the main engine on Mekhanik Sizov trawler of Project СТ-192

Image source: Admiralteyskie Verfi RFC under investment quotas programme

Saint-Petersburg based Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has held the first start of the main engine on large factory freezer trawler of Project СТ-192, Mekhanik Sizov. It is the third ship in the series being built for Russian Fishery Company (RFC).

The first start of the main engine is foreseen by the programme of mooring trials which are to begin in the near time. Upon completion of the mooring trials, the ship will leave for the manufacture’s sea trials in the Baltic Sea. Then the ship will be prepared for the delivery to the customer.

The Kapitan Vdovichenko, the first trawler in the series, continues operating in the Sea of Okhotsk. The second ship in the series, Kapitan Maslak is heading for the fishing trials in the Sea of Okhotsk and in the Bering Sea. Representatives of Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard’s warranty group are on board the ships.

The ten trawlers ordered for Russian Fishery Company were designed for fishing pollock and herring with a pelagic trawl in the Barents and Okhotsk seas, as well as in the adjacent basins of the Eastern coast of Russia. The CT-192 trawler will feature the state-of-the-art equipment for waste-free processing and freezing of fish; storage and transportation to ports; produce of fish oil, pollock roe, minced meat and fish meal. The vessel has fishprocessing and flour-grinding plants, for preserving of 60-80 tonnes of fish fillets, 80 tonnes of minced surimi meat and 250 tonnes of fish meal daily.

Key characteristics of СТ-192 design: LOA: 108.2 m, BOA: 21 m, depth: 11.55 m; maximum draft: 8.35 m; displacement (loaded): 11,873 t, ice class - ICE 1 A; designed speed: 16 knots; main propulsion engine: 8,120 kW; capacity of cargo holds: 5,620 cbm; crew: 40; plant personnel: up to 99; endurance – 45 days. Class notation - KM IA Super (hull) Ice 3 (power) AUT 1 REF BWM (T) Fishing vessel by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

The contract for the construction of a series of ten (8 + 2 optional) factory freezer trawlers for Russian Fishery Company LLC (RFC) was signed in October 2017 as part of the state investment quotas program. The entire series is laid down in pairs, two vessels per year. The second pair, Mekhanik Sizov and the Kapitan Martynov trawlers, were laid down in June and in August 2020, respectively. Ceremonial launching of the Mekhanik Sizov was held at Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard in July 2021.

The ship designer – Marine Engineering Bureau - SPb.

Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC (Admiralty Shipyards) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The Company’s staff exceeds 8,000 persons. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies as well as a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy and a series of large shipping trawlers.