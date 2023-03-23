2023 March 23 16:16

Finland lifts arrest of Russian fertilizers in the port of Kotka

An exception was made for cargo supplied to a third country to ensure food security

Finland exceptionally lifted the arrest of Russian fertilizers in the port of Kotka, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland. The fertilizers loaded in the Finnish port of Kotka were arrested on 9 March 2023 on suspicion of violating EU sanctions. The investigation conducted in cooperation with the authorities confirmed the connection between the fertilizers transported through Finland and the sanctioned person.

The EU sanctions do not prevent the import of fertilizers from the Russian Federation to the European Union or their transit through the territory of the Union. In other words, there are no restrictions placed on the import or transit of fertilizers (except for potash). However, the assets and financial resources owned or controlled by a sanctioned organization must be frozen in the member country. As for fertilizers, they can be exempted from freezing on an exceptional basis and allowed to transit the Union. A permit can be provided in case of export to a third country to ensure the global food security. Therefore, ships detained in Kotka can leave the port as an exception.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland considers it important to ensure that the export of fertilizers, especially to developing countries, is as free as possible to ensure global food security. In view of this, export of fertilizers owned by the sanctioned parties will be allowed with a promptness and flexibility.

The fertilizer buyer’s application for an exception was submitted on March 19 and the exception was granted by the Ministry on March 22. A permit can be granted if fertilizers are supplied to a third country to ensure food security.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland had consulted with the European Commission to comply with the EU sanctions regulations.

According to the Ministry’s estimates, the ship loaded with fertilizers can leave the port of Kotka in the coming days, no later than in a week.