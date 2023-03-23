2023 March 23 16:03

Port of Cork accelerates digitalisation with new AI-powered port system

The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) has entered an agreement with Innovez One, a provider of port management systems, to accelerate the digitalisation of its port calls and operations, according to the company's release.

Under the agreement, Innovez One will provide its flagship software, marineM, to fully digitise and optimise crucial marine services for vessels arriving and departing Ireland’s second-largest port.

MarineM will automate and improve the scheduling of port, tug, and pilotage services, which are crucial for efficient operations. Using algorithms powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, marineM’s planning module will manage schedules and dispatch resources – assigning pilots and tugboats to jobs in the most efficient way, and reallocating resources seamlessly if a vessel’s ETA changes.

This latest step in the Port of Cork’s digital journey will boost the efficiency of service fleets, thereby minimising the overall distance travelled, eliminating unnecessary journeys and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It will also assist the port in enhancing berth management, which plays a key role in building port resilience and minimising congestion. Furthermore, agents will be able to register their vessels, order services such as supplies, logistics and marine services, and track the progress of each job from an online portal available on mobile phones. The system will also automate the billing process, which will boost transparency and accuracy, and help eliminate billing issues, delays and disputes.