2023 March 23 12:43

Ports of Stockholm explores safety aspects of autonomous shipping in innovative research project

Ports of Stockholm, in collaboration with several partners, has been awarded research funding from the Swedish Transport Agency for research into autonomous shipping in an urban city environment, according to the company's release. The aim of the research project is to explore and develop the safety aspects and create new preconditions for maritime sustainability and mobility services, in addition to strengthening Stockholm's position from an international perspective.

Ports of Stockholm and its collaborative partners have been awarded funding from the Swedish Transport Agency maritime transport research and innovation portfolio. Research Institutes of Sweden (RISE) is coordinating the research project, which has the name PLUZ Policy Lab Urban Zjöfart. Other actors participating in the project are Norwegian shipping company Torghatten, technology supplier Zeabuz, Det Norske Veritas Sweden (DNV), who work with vessel classification and certification, as well as the Vattenbussen AB organisation, which focuses on efficient use of resources and the potential of waterways to contribute to a sustainable society.

Ports of Stockholm's newest customer, shipping company Torghatten, has already announced the introduction this spring of an electrically powered autonomously operated ferry service in central Stockholm. This joint research project will explore the safety aspects of remotely operated water-borne passenger services and, thanks to the introduction of the autonomous ferry service which will initially have an operator aboard, there is a practical example of operations in Stockholm to base studies on.



The research project is a further step towards being able to use autonomous technology at sea. This means ensuring responsible and safe development, as well as the need to review this new service type with regard to the existing rules and regulations.



The Vattenbussen company was founded with the concept of reducing climate impact through greater use of waterways, instead of investing in expensive infrastructure facilities that carry a risk of creating even more climate damage.



The research project will run from February 2023 until February 2025.



The PLUZ Policy Lab Urban Zjöfart research project is a continuation of the Smarta Fartyg innovation project, which is also coordinated by RISE.