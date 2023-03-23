2023 March 23 10:25

Hyundai Heavy achieves world's first 200 million BHP milestone

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) celebrated its achievement of becoming the world's first company to produce two-stroke ship engines with an aggregate output of 200 million brake horsepower (BHP) at a ceremony at its headquarters in the southeastern port city, Wednesday, according to The Korea Times.

The shipbuilding subsidiary of HD Hyundai achieved the milestone, 44 years after it began producing large-size ship engines in 1979. According to the company, the 200 million BHP is equivalent to the combined output of 1.25 million midsize sedans.

During the ceremony, HHI celebrated its achievement by starting the two-stroke ship engine (8G95ME-LGIM) with its 74,720 BHP. The engine that enabled the shipbuilder to achieve its goal is a methanol dual-fuel engine equipped with the low-flashpoint fuel supply system (LFSS) developed by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), the parent of HHI.

HHI said the engine will be installed in Maersk's world-first large-size methanol-powered 16,000-TEU container vessel.



In 1978, HHI built a ship engine factory with an annual capacity of 900,000 BHP. After the successful manufacturing of its first engine with 9,380 BHP in 1979, HHI entered the global ship engine market and achieved the world's first 100 million BHP milestone in September 2010.