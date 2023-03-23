2023 March 23 10:32

Russian Railways increased volume of Pacific seafood shipments from Primorye by 6% in January-February 2023

In January-February 2023, Russian Railways shipped 122,500 tons of fish products by rail from Primorsky Krai, up 6.3% compared to the same two-month period last year. The transportation volumes of seafood shipped in containers amounted to 77,700 tons.

In February 2023, the Company shipped 62,000 tons of fish products, an increase of 9.2% compared to the same month in the previous year.

The main volume of fish products in February was shipped to consignees in the Moscow region (15,300 tons), followed by Siberia (14,900 tons) and the Urals (12,600 tons).

Export shipments of fish from the railway stations of Primorye in February this year amounted to 2,200 tons.

Since the beginning of 2023, 8,200 tons of seafood have been exported from Primorsky Krai by rail, according to the Corporate Communications Service at Far Eastern Railways.