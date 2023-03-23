2023 March 23 09:20

Nevsky Shipyard lays down third serial tanker of Project 23130 for RF Defence Ministry

Image source: Telegram channel of USC

The shipyard will build a series of four medium-size sea tanker of Project 23130

Schliesselburg, Russia based Nevsky Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has laid down the keel section of the medium-size sea tanker of Project 23130. The tanker named Aleksey Sheyin is the third serial ship under the contract with RF Defence Ministry signed in December 2020. The series will number four units, according to the Telegram channel of USC.

The supply tanker of Project 23130 is designed for underway acceptance/transfer of liquid cargo, acceptance/storage/transportation and underway transfer of dry cargo involving a traverse system. The tanker can simultaneously supply fuel to three ships steering parallel or astern of the tanker, 50 to 100 meters from it.

With its Arc 4 class, the ship can sail independently in open-pack one-year Arctic ice up to 0.8 m thick in summer-autumn navigation season and up to 0.6 m in winter-spring navigation season.

The tanker is designed by Spetssudoproekt.

The third serial tanker is named after Aleksey Sheyin (1652‒1700), first Russian generalissimo, associate of Peter the Great.

Photos from the Telegram channel of USC