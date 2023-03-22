2023 March 22 19:19

MSCC Bronka (Saint-Petersburg) sold to Moscow company NKK-Logistik

Image source: Bronka website

RF Government has approved the sale of 100% of the authorized capital of Fenix LLC, operator of Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka (MSCC Bronka) in Saint-Petersburg. The sale price is RUB 10.9 billion, according to the order of the Cabinet of Ministers dated 18 March 2023 (No 629-r).

The document orders “to accept the proposal of the Ministry of Finance of Russia, approved by the Ministry of Transport of Russia and the Federal Property Management Agency, on the sale to the limited liability company NKK-Logistik (Moscow) of the federally owned share in the authorized capital of the limited liability company Fenix (Saint-Petersburg), constituting 100 percent of its authorized capital”. The Federal Property Management Agency is to ensure the conclusion of a purchase and sale agreement with the buyer within a month.

According to data from open sources, NKK-Logistik was registered in September 2021, its authorized capital is RUB 3.5 million. The main activity od the company is freight transportation by railway transport. 80% of the company's share is owned by NKK LLC (National Cartographic Corporation LLC), 20% - by Alexey Raspopov, General Director of the company. In 2021, the revenue of NKK-Logistik totaled RUB 946 million, net profit – RUB 172 million.

The project on construction of MSCC Bronka was implemented through private-public partnership. The facility was put into operation in December 2015. The scope of private investments made by Fenix LLC (owner and собственник и оператор порта Бронка) с учетом заемных средств составил около 25 млрд рублей, еще 16,2 млрд рублей было вложено из федерального бюджета.

Before 2017, MSCC Bronka was owned by holding Forum held by Dmitry Mikhalchenko who was accused of corruption. In February 2022, RF Government published a decree on handling over 100% of the federally owned MSCC Bronka to State Corporation Rostec. The Federal Property Management Agency was assigned to carry out the change of ownership within a 12-month period.

In February 2023, Aleksey Polishchuk, Director of the Second Department of the CIS Countries, said that Russian authorities were considering the transfer of MSCC Bronka to Belarus. In March 2023, Belarus' Transport and Communications Minister Aleksei Avramenko said that the Republic of Belarus was set to complete the purchase of Bronka in 2023.

Bronka is the only deep-water terminal in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg able to accommodate vessels of up to 347 meters in length, up to 50 meters in width and up to 13 meters in draft. As of today, MSCC Bronka is able to handle about 1.9 million TEUs and over 200,000 units of vehicles and special equipment per year.