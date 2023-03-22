2023 March 22 17:30

Direct service from China to Saint-Petersburg launched by Transit

Image source: Transit LLC

Direct service Transit Line from China to Saint-Petersburg has been launched by Transit LLC, according to the company’s press service.

Dangerous cargo and oversize cargo - Open Top, Flat Rack, reefer containers and Flexitank containers will be carried by the service in both the shippers’ containers and in containers of Transit Line.

According to the schedule, the ship will call the port of Shanghai on March 27, the port of Ningbo – on March 29, the port of Xiamen – on April 2, the port of Nansha – on April 5with the arrival in Saint-Petersburg expected on May 17.

Transit is an international transport company operating in the market for over 15 years. The company’s fleet numbers over 20 own and chartered vessels allowing for transportation of over 15 thousand TEU per month (or about 180 thousand tonnes of containerized cargo).

More than 20 vessels including chartered ones are deployed for the regular Transit line service. Transit line operates on the following route: Vladivostok – Quingdao (China) — Xingang (China) — Busan (S. Korea) — Vladivostok. Frequency — 2 times per month. Transit time – 15 days.