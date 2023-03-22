2023 March 22 16:41

Alfa Laval completes acquisition of innovative friction reduction technology

In 2021, Alfa Laval acquired a minority stake in the Netherland-based company Marine Performance Systems (MPS) with an option to acquire the remaining part later. Now Alfa Laval has executed that option and completed the acquisition to own 100 percent of MPS.

The closing date for the acquisition was 21 March 2023. MPS’ innovative technology significantly reduces the friction from vessels when sailing, resulting in fuel savings.

Friction between the hull and the water when sailing is the most significant driver of a vessel’s fuel consumption, and the cost of fuel represents up to 60 percent of a vessel’s operating costs. Fuel consumption has a direct impact on greenhouse gas emissions, as reducing 1 ton of fossil fuel consumption equals the reduction of approximately 3 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Marine Performance Systems’ air lubrication technology generates micro bubbles under a ship’s hull, reducing friction between the vessel and the water by 50-70 percent and enabling substantial fuel cost savings and improvement in overall ship efficiency, during normal service speed. The technology was first tested on a sea-going vessel in 2020 and the fuel savings have been confirmed by the shipowner based on several months of operation.

The patented solution can be installed on vessels of any size or fuel type at point of building or retrofitted on already operating vessels.



Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. Alfa Laval has 20,300 employees. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 52.1 billion (approx. EUR 4.9 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.