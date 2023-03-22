2023 March 22 15:46

Grimaldi signs the purchase agreement for the acquisition of a majority stake in the Igoumenitsa Port Authority

The joint venture established by the companies Grimaldi Euromed S.p.A., Minoan Lines S.A. and Investment Construction Commercial And Industrial S.A. (EKEV SA) signed an agreement with the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF, the fund which manages the program of privatization of ports and other public assets in Greece and a member of GROWTHFUND – The National Fund of Greece) which provides for the purchase of a majority stake of 67% of the share capital of the Igoumenitsa Port Authority (IPA S.A.) for a total price of 84.17 million euros, according to the company's release.

The signature of the share purchase agreement takes place after the approval of the Court of Auditors, while the ratification of the concession agreement between the Greek State and IPA S.A. by the Greek Parliament is imminent.







