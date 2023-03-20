2023 March 20 17:13

Stolt Tankers acquires two tankers for Inter-Caribbean trade

Stolt Tankers has increased its fleet with the acquisition of two modern 15,000 dwt stainless steel chemical tankers built in 2018 and 2019 respectively, according to the company's release.

The ships will be named the Stolt Condor and Stolt Tucan and join Stolt Tankers’ Inter-Caribbean service (SNICS improving Stolt Tankers’ service offering and capability for customers in the US Gulf and Caribbean markets. Stolt Tankers expects to take delivery of the vessels in Q2 2023.

Further terms of the transaction were not disclosed.