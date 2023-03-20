  • Home
  • News
  • First Container Terminal starts working with regular container service of China's Torgmoll
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 20 17:14

    First Container Terminal starts working with regular container service of China's Torgmoll

    The vessels of the service operating on the Qingdao – Shanghai – Huangpu (Guangzhou) – Saint-Petersburg route will call the terminal twice a month

     First Container Terminal starts working with regular container service Torgmoll from China

    First Container Terminal (FCT, a company of Global Ports) operating in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg has commenced working with the new regular container service providing a direct link with China, says press center of Global ports. The service operator is Torgmoll, transport and logistics company of China.

    First Container Terminal welcomed the first vessel of the service on 17 March 2023. The vessels of the service operating on the Qingdao – Shanghai – Huangpu (Guangzhou) – Saint-Petersburg route will call the terminal twice a month. Five specialized container ships with average capacity of 2,500 TEU will operate on the route.

    In the framework of the service, FCT will form accelerated container trains for shipment of imported cargo to the stations of the Moscow Region. Global Port’s FCT and Yanino Logistics Park (inland container terminal located at the border of St Petersburg and the Leningrad Region) will offer the services of an empty container depot where clients can pick up and leave containers on their own using the terminals’ railway infrastructure.

    Apart from its offices already functioning in the Far East and in Moscow, Torgmoll will open an office in Saint-Petersburg in 2023.

    First Container Terminal (FCT) operating in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg is one of Russia’s largest Russian terminals. With its covered and open storage facilities, the terminal offers a wide range of services on handling of container, general and dry bulk cargo.

    Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput.

    Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign trade cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi- Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns an inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St Petersburg. In 2022, consolidated container throughput of the Group’s terminals totaled 992 thousand TEU.

    Global Ports’ major shareholder is Delo Group, one of the largest private transportation and logistics holdings in Russia (61.5%). 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE ticker: GLPR).

Другие новости по темам: container terminal, Delo Group, containers  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 20

18:27 Valenciaport leads Spanish ports in vehicle traffic in 2022
18:07 Ammonia-fuelled short-sea bulker design wins Bureau Veritas approval - Ship & Bunker
17:42 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 2M’2023 fell by 9% YoY
17:34 Bureau Veritas developes an Audit Framework to verify environmental claims
17:14 First Container Terminal starts working with regular container service of China's Torgmoll
17:13 Stolt Tankers acquires two tankers for Inter-Caribbean trade
16:35 Candela raises $20M for serial production of the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry
15:56 Port of Barcelona's Old Port to receive more than €86 million in public-private investments
15:47 Completion of terminal for cruise ships in Pionersly (Kaliningrad Region) postponed to late 2024
15:30 A.P. Moller Holding to acquire Maersk Supply Service
15:01 Kaztransoil JSC successfully shipped 6,900 tons of Kazakh oil for export for further delivery to the port of Baku
14:38 Chevron suspends production at Thai oil field
14:29 Net profit of Primorye based Trade Port Posiet surged 1.8 times in 2022
14:06 HD Hyundai, Avikus sign an agreement to conduct a fuel-saving verification project using autonomous navigation systems
13:45 Hyundai Heavy wins US$207 mln gas ship order in Middle East
13:40 Russian Union of Grain Exporters asks to elaborate new procedure of Kerch Strait passage
13:29 The South Korean government plans to inspect every port crane supplied by China - BusinessKorea
12:37 FESCO launches intermodal route from Moscow to Kaliningrad via Saint-Petersburg
12:13 CNC launches a new service connecting Thailand, China and Cambodia
11:28 Dredging in Volga-Don Basin totaled 587 thousand cbm in 2022
11:23 Equinor welcomes OKEA as new partner in the Statfjord area
10:55 Report on condition of the port of Mariupol given to Vladimir Putin
10:41 Yara Marine’s FuelOpt demonstrates significant fuel savings
10:32 Vladimir Putin signs law on creation of a special economic zone on the Kurils
09:59 Nizhny Novgorod based R-Flot laid down multifunctional dredger of Project 2040
09:50 AD Ports Group signs a 30-year сoncession agreement to develop and operate Safaga Port in Egypt
09:13 NOVATEK BoD recommended to approve dividend payments of RR 105.58 per ordinary share

2023 March 19

16:07 Hydrogen Europe signs MoU with EURAMET to cooperate on hydrogen studies
14:41 Port of Los Angeles moves 487,846 container units in February as global trade flows
13:08 ValenciaportPCS updates the tool to optimize available spaces at the Border Control Post (BCP)
12:37 LR AiP for Rotoboost’s pre-combustion carbon capture system
11:54 FEPORT welcomes 2023 amendment of the General Block Exemption Regulation and reiterates the need for AFIR to be consistent
11:03 Vattenfall selects Norfolk Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone O&M Base
10:36 ABS and leading Korean players take aim at Scope 3 emissions methodologies
09:17 DP World to launch new air cargo logistics hub in Dominican Republic’s Punta Cana

2023 March 18

15:11 Maersk launches API-integrated reefer solution with shareable datalog
13:04 “K” LINE awarded CDP’s “Supplier Engagement Leader”
11:51 ​​OOCL announces GEX1 service
10:13 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to HermAce developed by FURUNO

2023 March 17

18:03 LR awarded AiP for Rotoboost’s pre-combustion carbon capture system
17:49 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:35 Meyer Werft shipyard and Royal Caribbean Group develop a completely new fuel cell system tailored to the maritime sector
17:01 TransContainer consiers it reasonable to use gondola cars in container logistics only on routes going to the Far East
16:35 Iberdrola and Haizea Wind Group sign €200 million framework agreement for East Anglia Three
15:54 ITF targets four worst flags in bid to scrap unsafe shipping from Mediterranean Sea
15:24 Fujairah bunker sales drop to lowest in at least two years in February 2023 - Ship & Bunker
15:02 WaterstofNet and Cluster Tweed launch the Belgian Hydrogen Council
14:25 South Korea petrochemical makers, refiners turn to North African naphtha to replace Russian supplies - S&P Global Commodity Insights
14:23 Vladimir Putin compared the North-South ITC to the Suez Canal, the Bosporus and the Dardanelles straits
14:02 DNV embarks on multi-year project to support KEPCO's plan to bring zero-carbon offshore wind power to South Korea
13:44 Russian Railways’ cargo transportation by North-South corridor in February 2023 doubled YoY
13:32 ABS highlights transformational CII potential of biofuels today
13:12 European shipowners welcome the EU’s proposed Net-Zero Industry Act
12:40 Jan De Nul kicks off Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3
12:25 IAA PortNews to issue its analytical report “Shipbuilding in Russia”
12:11 Matson to convert the main engine aboard its container ship to a dual-fuel ME-GI unit
11:36 MOL purchases 32,000-ton luxury cruise ship from Seabourn Cruise Line
11:12 FESCO launches direct Deep Sea service from ports of China to Saint-Petersburg
10:38 Grain deal extended for 60 days – RF Ministry of Foreign Affairs
10:20 Jumbo-SAL-Alliance commences Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project shipments for JGC Corporation