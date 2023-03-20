2023 March 20 17:14

First Container Terminal starts working with regular container service of China's Torgmoll

The vessels of the service operating on the Qingdao – Shanghai – Huangpu (Guangzhou) – Saint-Petersburg route will call the terminal twice a month

First Container Terminal (FCT, a company of Global Ports) operating in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg has commenced working with the new regular container service providing a direct link with China, says press center of Global ports. The service operator is Torgmoll, transport and logistics company of China.

First Container Terminal welcomed the first vessel of the service on 17 March 2023. The vessels of the service operating on the Qingdao – Shanghai – Huangpu (Guangzhou) – Saint-Petersburg route will call the terminal twice a month. Five specialized container ships with average capacity of 2,500 TEU will operate on the route.

In the framework of the service, FCT will form accelerated container trains for shipment of imported cargo to the stations of the Moscow Region. Global Port’s FCT and Yanino Logistics Park (inland container terminal located at the border of St Petersburg and the Leningrad Region) will offer the services of an empty container depot where clients can pick up and leave containers on their own using the terminals’ railway infrastructure.

Apart from its offices already functioning in the Far East and in Moscow, Torgmoll will open an office in Saint-Petersburg in 2023.

First Container Terminal (FCT) operating in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg is one of Russia’s largest Russian terminals. With its covered and open storage facilities, the terminal offers a wide range of services on handling of container, general and dry bulk cargo.

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput.

Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign trade cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi- Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns an inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St Petersburg. In 2022, consolidated container throughput of the Group’s terminals totaled 992 thousand TEU.

Global Ports’ major shareholder is Delo Group, one of the largest private transportation and logistics holdings in Russia (61.5%). 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE ticker: GLPR).