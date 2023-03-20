2023 March 20 15:30

A.P. Moller Holding to acquire Maersk Supply Service

A.P. Møller Holding A/S (A.P. Moller Holding) has entered into an agreement to acquire Maersk Supply Service A/S (Maersk Supply Service) from A.P Møller – Mærsk A/S (A.P. Moller – Maersk), according to the company's release. The ambition is to establish a leading offshore marine company servicing the offshore wind industry by building on the solid and extensive capabilities and assets, which Maersk Supply Service today offers mainly to the offshore oil & gas industry.

In 2016, A.P. Moller – Maersk established a new strategy to become a focused transport and logistics company. Subsequently, new ownership solutions were pursued for Maersk Tankers, Maersk Oil & Gas, and Maersk Drilling. We are pleased that A.P. Moller - Maersk now has found a long-term ownership solution also for Maersk Supply Service.

Over the last years, A.P. Moller Holding has pursued several initiatives and investments to reduce carbon emissions and accelerate the transition to green energy. We have invested in recyclable plastics, wind turbines, cooling solutions, geothermal energy, and supported our companies’ transition to green fuel in shipping.

Acquiring Maersk Supply Service and accelerating the transition from solely servicing the oil and gas energy sector to also serving the growing offshore renewable energy market, including offshore and floating wind, is a natural strategic priority for A.P. Moller Holding.



Maersk Supply Service is a provider of marine services and project solutions for offshore energy sectors. With a large fleet of anchor handling and subsea support vessels, the company specialises in towing, mooring, and installing floating units. Maersk Supply Service employs around 1100 offshore and 220 onshore staff. Headquartered in Lyngby, Denmark, the company has a global presence in Angola, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, and the UK.



