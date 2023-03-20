  • Home
  Completion of terminal for cruise ships in Pionersly (Kaliningrad Region) postponed to late 2024
  2023 March 20 15:47

    Completion of terminal for cruise ships in Pionersly (Kaliningrad Region) postponed to late 2024

    Initially, the completion was scheduled for April 2023

    The deadline for implementation of the project on construction of an international sea terminal for cruise and passenger vessels at Pionersky of the Kaliningrad Region has been postponed to 30 November 2024. An additional agreement signed by Rostransmodernizatsia (state customer) and Marine Rescue Service (general contractor) has been published in the unified information system for procurement.

    Initially, the completion was scheduled for April 2023 but was later postponed to September 2023 by an additional agreement.

    Since the state contract was signed in September 2022 the contract price has changed from initial RUB 5.58 billion to almost RUB 6.9 billion.

    The project on construction of an international sea terminal for cruise and passenger vessels at Pionersky of the Kaliningrad Region is being implemented under the Sea Transport sub-programme of Federal Targeted Programme “Development of Russia’s Transport System in 2010-2021”. The project is expected to annually ensure up to 110 calls of cruise ships with at least 225,000 cruise passengers and 312 calls of ferries able to carry 80,000 passengers and 80,000 Ro-Ro units.  

    The construction works began in 2018 but were suspended later due to nonfulfillment of obligations by a contractor with a failure to meet the construction schedule.

    As of today, General Contractor for completion of port infrastructure development under the project on construction of international terminal in Pionersky is Marine Rescue Service.

