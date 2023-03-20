2023 March 20 15:01

Kaztransoil JSC successfully shipped 6,900 tons of Kazakh oil for export for further delivery to the port of Baku

Image source: KazTransOil

In the port of Aktau, the first test shipment of 6,900 tons of oil from the Kashagan field for export was successfully completed for further delivery in the direction of the port of Baku. The oil shipper is INPEX North Caspian Sea, Ltd, KazTransOil says in its press release.

According to Hiroshi Ikeda, director of the Kazakhstan Branch INPEX North Caspian Sea, Ltd, the test shipment showed the possibility of diversifying export routes for Kashagan oil by rail transportation towards the Trans-Caspian route.

According to earlier statements, In January-February 2023, KazTransOil JSC shipped 325.9 thousand tons of Kazakh oil from Aktau seaport for further delivery in the direction of Makhachkala seaport with subsequent pumping through the Makhachkala - Tikhoretsk - Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

KazTransOil JSC is an oil pipeline company of the Republic of Kazakhstan that provides services for the transportation of oil to the domestic market, for transit and for export. It is a part of JSC NC KazMunayGas. The total length of the main oil pipelines of KazTransOil JSC is 5.4 km. Oil transportation via trunk pipelines is provided by 36 oil pumping stations, 67 oil heating furnaces, a tank farm for oil storage with a total volume of 1.4 thousand cbm. Transshipment of oil is provided by 4 draining and filling railway overpasses, appropriate equipment for loading oil into tankers installed at 2 operating berths of the Aktau sea oil terminal.

