2023 March 20 12:37

FESCO launches intermodal route from Moscow to Kaliningrad via Saint-Petersburg

Trains are shipped once a week under FESCO Moscow Baltic Shuttle service

To expand its network of routes within Russia, FESCO Transportation Group has launched an intermodal container route from Moscow to Kaliningrad via Saint-Petersburg, according to the group’s press release.

The new service, FESCO Moscow Baltic Shuttle (FMBS), includes the delivery of containers by railway from the Bely Rast station (Moscow) to port Bronka (Saint-Petersburg). Then containers are loaded onto FESCO’s ships and transported to Kaliningrad in the framework of FESCO’s regular coastal line linking Bronka with the port of Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad Region.

Trains are shipped once a week under FESCO Moscow Baltic Shuttle service with transit time making two days with the same time needed for seaborne transportation. The bulk of cargo transported by the new route of FESCO will be made by construction materials, equipment, paper, toys and sanitary product.

The first FMBS container train loaded with 120 TEU arrived at Bronka on March 16. The next train is to be dispatched on March 21.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 130,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 24 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.