2023 March 20 11:28

Dredging in Volga-Don Basin totaled 587 thousand cbm in 2022

Guaranteed dimensions ensured on 509 kilometers of the waterways

The scope of transit dredging works in the Volga-Don Basin totaled 587 thousand cbm in 2022. Guaranteed dimensions were ensured on 509 kilometers of the waterways, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksandr Glushchenko, head of Volga-Don Administration, as saying at the expanded joint meeting of Volga-Don and Azov-Don basin’s public councils.

He also reminded about the regular monitoring of depth and cleaning which covered 79.02 square meters of the waterways; the channel survey covered 478 kilometers of the waterways.

“A total of 852 aids to navigation were used on the waterways of the Volga-Don Basin including 390 shore-based and 462 floating ones,” said Aleksandr Glushchenko.

No incidents due to the fault of Volga-Don employees were registered in 2022.

Total length of waterways of Volga-Don Administration is 2,187.5 km.