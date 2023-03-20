2023 March 20 10:41

Yara Marine’s FuelOpt demonstrates significant fuel savings

Rederiet Stenersen AS and Ektank AB have confirmed that vessels with Yara Marine Technologies’ propulsion optimization system FuelOpt have achieved fuel savings of 10% and above, according to the company's release. This has been independently analyzed and confirmed by the software and data services company NAPA. The findings documented a 17.9% increase in fuel savings for Stenersen’s Sten Bothnia over 12 months, while Ektank’s Ekfjord realized 10.3% fuel savings over 24 months.



The tankers involved in the study by NAPA were equipped with controllable pitch propellers, and the main savings from the FuelOpt system on these vessels came from efficiency gains through dynamic optimization of propeller pitch and engine power.

Compared to a combinator curve, where each lever position is used for setting a predetermined pitch and RPM combination, FuelOpt regulates propeller pitch and engine power separately and dynamically to operate the engine and propeller at optimal conditions. This means the system is able to combine any pitch with any RPM, and allows the system to utilize this flexibility to optimize energy use by achieving the maximum amount of propeller thrust with the minimum amount of power spent.

The FuelOpt system allows the bridge crew to have direct control of the vessel’s speed, fuel consumption, or engine power – or a combination thereof – via an intuitive and easy-to-use panel on the bridge. Once FuelOpt is activated, the system controls the vessel’s propulsion based on the commands set by the crew, and also adapts propulsive power to changing environmental conditions, thereby removing costly variations in speed and power. This increases operational efficiency and results in real-time fuel savings and emissions reductions, both for vessels with controllable pitch propellers and vessels with fixed propellers. Depending on the trade, operating conditions, and vessel setup, vessels with controllable pitch propellers typically see fuel savings between 5% and 15%.



Rederiet Stenersen owns a fleet of 20 chemical/product tankers ranging in size from 13-18 500 DWT. All vessels are deployed mainly in North European trade and equipped at the highest standard in order to meet customer requirements and the harsh conditions of the region.



Ektank is a shipping company with a modern fleet consisting of five vessels in size from 13 700 to 18 600 DWT. The tankers are mainly trading in northern Europe with refined oil products. All ships are built for rough conditions in the Baltic Sea with ice class 1A.



NAPA is providing software and data services for ship design and operations. NAPA Group operates globally and has a presence in Japan, Korea, China, Singapore, the USA, Germany, Greece, Romania, and India.