2023 March 20 10:55

Report on condition of the port of Mariupol given to Vladimir Putin

The port is being used as a construction and transshipment base

The port of Mariupol is in good condition and is being used as a construction and transshipment base, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told Vladimir Putin, according to TASS.

"The outlook is promising for the seaport, the port is in good condition. … It is starting to function as a construction and transshipment base. We commenced shipment of construction materials from there," said Marat Khusnullin.

During the Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly, Vladimir Putin called on revival of the ports in the northern and north-western part of the Sea of Azov.