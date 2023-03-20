2023 March 20 09:13

NOVATEK BoD recommended to approve dividend payments of RR 105.58 per ordinary share

PAO NOVATEK has announced the results of its Board of Directors meeting, whereby the Board recommended to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve dividend payments on the Company’s shares. The total dividend distribution for 2022 will amount to RR 105.58 per ordinary share, including the interim dividends of RR 45.00 per ordinary share paid for the six months of 2022.

The Company’s AGM will take place on the 21 April 2023. Shareholders at the close of business on the 28 March 2023 will be entitled to participate in the Company’s AGM. The recommended date for compiling the list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends is 3 May 2023.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company’s subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation.