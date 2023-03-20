  • Home
  • News
  • NOVATEK BoD recommended to approve dividend payments of RR 105.58 per ordinary share
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 20 09:13

    NOVATEK BoD recommended to approve dividend payments of RR 105.58 per ordinary share

    PAO NOVATEK has announced the results of its Board of Directors meeting, whereby the Board recommended to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve dividend payments on the Company’s shares. The total dividend distribution for 2022 will amount to RR 105.58 per ordinary share, including the interim dividends of RR 45.00 per ordinary share paid for the six months of 2022.

    The Company’s AGM will take place on the 21 April 2023. Shareholders at the close of business on the 28 March 2023 will be entitled to participate in the Company’s AGM. The recommended date for compiling the list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends is 3 May 2023.  

    PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company’s subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation.

Другие новости по темам: NOVATEK  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 20

14:29 Net profit of Primorye based Trade Port Posiet surged 1.8 times in 2022
14:06 HD Hyundai, Avikus sign an agreement to conduct a fuel-saving verification project using autonomous navigation systems
13:45 Hyundai Heavy wins US$207 mln gas ship order in Middle East
13:40 Russian Union of Grain Exporters asks to elaborate new procedure of Kerch Strait passage
13:29 The South Korean government plans to inspect every port crane supplied by China - BusinessKorea
12:37 FESCO launches intermodal route from Moscow to Kaliningrad via Saint-Petersburg
12:13 CNC launches a new service connecting Thailand, China and Cambodia
11:28 Dredging in Volga-Don Basin totaled 587 thousand cbm in 2022
11:23 Equinor welcomes OKEA as new partner in the Statfjord area
10:55 Report on condition of the port of Mariupol given to Vladimir Putin
10:41 Yara Marine’s FuelOpt demonstrates significant fuel savings
10:32 Vladimir Putin signs law on creation of a special economic zone on the Kurils
09:59 Nizhny Novgorod based R-Flot laid down multifunctional dredger of Project 2040
09:50 AD Ports Group signs a 30-year сoncession agreement to develop and operate Safaga Port in Egypt
09:13 NOVATEK BoD recommended to approve dividend payments of RR 105.58 per ordinary share

2023 March 19

16:07 Hydrogen Europe signs MoU with EURAMET to cooperate on hydrogen studies
14:41 Port of Los Angeles moves 487,846 container units in February as global trade flows
13:08 ValenciaportPCS updates the tool to optimize available spaces at the Border Control Post (BCP)
12:37 LR AiP for Rotoboost’s pre-combustion carbon capture system
11:54 FEPORT welcomes 2023 amendment of the General Block Exemption Regulation and reiterates the need for AFIR to be consistent
11:03 Vattenfall selects Norfolk Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone O&M Base
10:36 ABS and leading Korean players take aim at Scope 3 emissions methodologies
09:17 DP World to launch new air cargo logistics hub in Dominican Republic’s Punta Cana

2023 March 18

15:11 Maersk launches API-integrated reefer solution with shareable datalog
13:04 “K” LINE awarded CDP’s “Supplier Engagement Leader”
11:51 ​​OOCL announces GEX1 service
10:13 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to HermAce developed by FURUNO

2023 March 17

18:03 LR awarded AiP for Rotoboost’s pre-combustion carbon capture system
17:49 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:35 Meyer Werft shipyard and Royal Caribbean Group develop a completely new fuel cell system tailored to the maritime sector
17:01 TransContainer consiers it reasonable to use gondola cars in container logistics only on routes going to the Far East
16:35 Iberdrola and Haizea Wind Group sign €200 million framework agreement for East Anglia Three
15:54 ITF targets four worst flags in bid to scrap unsafe shipping from Mediterranean Sea
15:24 Fujairah bunker sales drop to lowest in at least two years in February 2023 - Ship & Bunker
15:02 WaterstofNet and Cluster Tweed launch the Belgian Hydrogen Council
14:25 South Korea petrochemical makers, refiners turn to North African naphtha to replace Russian supplies - S&P Global Commodity Insights
14:23 Vladimir Putin compared the North-South ITC to the Suez Canal, the Bosporus and the Dardanelles straits
14:02 DNV embarks on multi-year project to support KEPCO's plan to bring zero-carbon offshore wind power to South Korea
13:44 Russian Railways’ cargo transportation by North-South corridor in February 2023 doubled YoY
13:32 ABS highlights transformational CII potential of biofuels today
13:12 European shipowners welcome the EU’s proposed Net-Zero Industry Act
12:40 Jan De Nul kicks off Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3
12:25 IAA PortNews to issue its analytical report “Shipbuilding in Russia”
12:11 Matson to convert the main engine aboard its container ship to a dual-fuel ME-GI unit
11:36 MOL purchases 32,000-ton luxury cruise ship from Seabourn Cruise Line
11:12 FESCO launches direct Deep Sea service from ports of China to Saint-Petersburg
10:38 Grain deal extended for 60 days – RF Ministry of Foreign Affairs
10:20 Jumbo-SAL-Alliance commences Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project shipments for JGC Corporation
09:53 Port of Los Angeles signs agreements with Tokyo and Yokohama ports to establish Green Shipping Corridor
09:29 Insurance problems can be solved with the use of the Northern Sea Route — expert

2023 March 16

18:37 Leading digitalization and network technology providers sign MoU for research program
18:17 Support block of the “Azeri-Central-East” platform dispatched to sea on “STB-1” barge
18:00 Experts name alternatives to foreign insurance and reinsurance in maritime market
17:42 Strikes at French refineries and LNG terminals are in week two
17:19 BIMCO sees 24% drop in scrubber installations in 2022
17:02 Naming and delivery of two the world’s largest container vessels completed on same day
16:49 Rem Offshore announces multiple contracts for PSV’s
16:31 Additional insurance premiums in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov reach 5% of a vessel cost
16:24 IndianOil to consolidate green assets
15:27 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 11, 2023