2023 March 19 16:07

Hydrogen Europe signs MoU with EURAMET to cooperate on hydrogen studies

The two companies will exchange knowledge about capabilities and needs in the hydrogen field

Hydrogen Europe and EURAMET have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on hydrogen research and technology. Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, Hydrogen Europe CEO, signed the MoU with EURAMET’s Vice-Chairperson Miruna Dobre on March 17. Under the agreement, the two companies will exchange knowledge about capabilities and needs in the hydrogen field and become members of the European Metrology Networks stakeholder council, H2 View said.



It will also ensure an exchange of information in the hydrogen industry performed under the European Partnership on Metrology (EPM) and the Clean Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (CHJU) and create synergies that enhance the efficiency of both research programmes under the partnerships.



Joint exchange of information on further funded research programmes is also included under the MoU, dealing with energy gases, energy transition and climate topics.



Chatzimarkakis said, “Today, we are cementing a collaboration that has already started for several years and we are very glad to strengthen it even more with this MoU between Hydrogen Europe and EURAMET. These cooperations are fundamental and showcase EU R&I synergies in action.”



Last December (2022), Hydrogen Europe and the European Automobile Manufacturer’ Association (ACEA) called upon EU member states to increase ambitions for the deployment of hydrogen refuelling stations.



A joint letter to state ambassadors suggested one hydrogen refuelling station every 100km on both TEN-T core and comprehensive networks, one hydrogen refuelling station for liquid hydrogen every 400km and for infrastructure on core network and in urban nodes to be in place by 2027.