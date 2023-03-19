  • Home
  • News
  • DP World to launch new air cargo logistics hub in Dominican Republic’s Punta Cana
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 19 09:17

    DP World to launch new air cargo logistics hub in Dominican Republic’s Punta Cana

    Partnership with Grupo Puntacana will expand role of Dominican Republic as key freight and logistics centre serving global markets

    DP World and Grupo Puntacana have announced a joint effort to develop a new air cargo logistics hub in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, boosting the country's position as the largest trade and logistics centre in the Caribbean, DP World said in a press release.

    The new facility is being created through an agreement between DP World and the Punta Cana Free Trade Zone (PCFTZ), a company of Grupo Puntacana. It will include a new logistics centre and infrastructure platforms capable of supporting multimodal air, land and sea cargo. Operations are expected to commence in late second quarter 2023.

    The logistics centre will harness DP World's extensive Dominican Republic multimodal cargo management experience and world-class standards for handling logistics operations globally, as well as the high connectivity of the Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) to global distribution centres. DP World began operations in the Dominican Republic in 2003 at its port facility at the Punta Caucedo peninsula, a strategic place for the redistribution of cargo to the Caribbean, the United States, Central America and South America.

    In addition, the agreement will launch the deployment of a robust regional commerce strategy to attract a greater volume of re-export and import cargo to and from major global commercial, industrial, technology and agricultural markets. The project also aims to generate greater investments in logistics services, increasing demand for logistics-related labour and triggering growth and diversification in the economy of the Dominican Republic.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 19

16:07 Hydrogen Europe signs MoU with EURAMET to cooperate on hydrogen studies
14:41 Port of Los Angeles moves 487,846 container units in February as global trade flows
13:08 ValenciaportPCS updates the tool to optimize available spaces at the Border Control Post (BCP)
12:37 LR AiP for Rotoboost’s pre-combustion carbon capture system
11:54 FEPORT welcomes 2023 amendment of the General Block Exemption Regulation and reiterates the need for AFIR to be consistent
11:03 Vattenfall selects Norfolk Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone O&M Base
10:36 ABS and leading Korean players take aim at Scope 3 emissions methodologies
09:17 DP World to launch new air cargo logistics hub in Dominican Republic’s Punta Cana

2023 March 18

15:11 Maersk launches API-integrated reefer solution with shareable datalog
13:04 “K” LINE awarded CDP’s “Supplier Engagement Leader”
11:51 ​​OOCL announces GEX1 service
10:13 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to HermAce developed by FURUNO

2023 March 17

18:03 LR awarded AiP for Rotoboost’s pre-combustion carbon capture system
17:49 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:35 Meyer Werft shipyard and Royal Caribbean Group develop a completely new fuel cell system tailored to the maritime sector
17:01 TransContainer consiers it reasonable to use gondola cars in container logistics only on routes going to the Far East
16:35 Iberdrola and Haizea Wind Group sign €200 million framework agreement for East Anglia Three
15:54 ITF targets four worst flags in bid to scrap unsafe shipping from Mediterranean Sea
15:24 Fujairah bunker sales drop to lowest in at least two years in February 2023 - Ship & Bunker
15:02 WaterstofNet and Cluster Tweed launch the Belgian Hydrogen Council
14:25 South Korea petrochemical makers, refiners turn to North African naphtha to replace Russian supplies - S&P Global Commodity Insights
14:23 Vladimir Putin compared the North-South ITC to the Suez Canal, the Bosporus and the Dardanelles straits
14:02 DNV embarks on multi-year project to support KEPCO's plan to bring zero-carbon offshore wind power to South Korea
13:44 Russian Railways’ cargo transportation by North-South corridor in February 2023 doubled YoY
13:32 ABS highlights transformational CII potential of biofuels today
13:12 European shipowners welcome the EU’s proposed Net-Zero Industry Act
12:40 Jan De Nul kicks off Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3
12:25 IAA PortNews to issue its analytical report “Shipbuilding in Russia”
12:11 Matson to convert the main engine aboard its container ship to a dual-fuel ME-GI unit
11:36 MOL purchases 32,000-ton luxury cruise ship from Seabourn Cruise Line
11:12 FESCO launches direct Deep Sea service from ports of China to Saint-Petersburg
10:38 Grain deal extended for 60 days – RF Ministry of Foreign Affairs
10:20 Jumbo-SAL-Alliance commences Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project shipments for JGC Corporation
09:53 Port of Los Angeles signs agreements with Tokyo and Yokohama ports to establish Green Shipping Corridor
09:29 Insurance problems can be solved with the use of the Northern Sea Route — expert

2023 March 16

18:37 Leading digitalization and network technology providers sign MoU for research program
18:17 Support block of the “Azeri-Central-East” platform dispatched to sea on “STB-1” barge
18:00 Experts name alternatives to foreign insurance and reinsurance in maritime market
17:42 Strikes at French refineries and LNG terminals are in week two
17:19 BIMCO sees 24% drop in scrubber installations in 2022
17:02 Naming and delivery of two the world’s largest container vessels completed on same day
16:49 Rem Offshore announces multiple contracts for PSV’s
16:31 Additional insurance premiums in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov reach 5% of a vessel cost
16:24 IndianOil to consolidate green assets
15:27 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 11, 2023
15:06 Kaztransoil shipped 325.9 thousand tonnes of export oil from Aktau to Makhachkala
14:44 California and Japan to collaborate on clean ports and shipping
14:23 Ports of Stockholm plans to establish a node for captured carbon dioxide at Stockholm Norvik Port
13:58 TORM purchases three fuel-efficient MR product tankers in a partly share-based transaction
13:40 The export of cargo in containers through the KTZ network increased by 30% last year
12:37 Cargo volumes carried by Russia’s river transport in 2022 rose by 5.2%, by seaborne transport – by 17.3%
12:35 RAK Ports joins the International Port Community Systems Association
11:42 MSC teams up with GCMD to accelerate industry efforts to decarbonize
11:24 Maersk tests BionicHIVE for warehouse automation solution
11:19 NSR Development Plan for 2023 foresees completion of four facilities and organization of least three subsidized coastwise voyages
10:51 PSA Halifax orders eight new electric rubber tyred gantry cranes from Konecranes
10:24 Hutchison Ports announces investment of US$700 million in Egyptian port projects in Sokhna and B100
10:24 Cosco Shipping Ports announces its investment in 25% of the equity of Sokhna New Container Terminal
10:05 Alfa Laval joins the First Movers Coalition
09:30 Icebreaker assistance in Caspian and Azov seas provided to over 4.2 thousand ships in ice navigation season of 2022-2023