2023 March 18 15:11

Maersk launches API-integrated reefer solution with shareable datalog

The new Captain Peter Integrated allows data integration via a push-based API



Moving perishable goods around the world is a challenging task, especially when it comes to cargo like fruits, meat and medicine that are sensitive to fluctuating conditions in transit. To ensure optimal conditions when moving sensitive cargo from A to B, Maersk’s own refrigerated containers – equivalent to hundreds of thousands of units – are connected to Maersk’s Remote Container Management system which tracks the conditions inside the reefers. Since December 2019, customers have had visibility to these conditions via the virtual reefer assistant Captain Peter, Maersk said in its news release.



Now, A.P. Moller – Maersk launches the new Captain Peter Integrated package, enabling data integration with Application Programming Interface (API) for customers to get the raw data log with temperature readings into their own system of choice. It could be their own transportation management system or a 3rd party platform. In addition, the contractual customer can now grant access for their shippers and consignees to log in and view shipment details directly in Captain Peter.



"The launch of Captain Peter Integrated is an important step on the journey towards more digitally enabled and integrated supply chains. Visibility and flexibility are crucial for our customers and their stakeholders, and by enabling data to flow directly from our assets into the customer’s system, we are both building a closer partnership and ultimately enabling better decisions for their supply chains," said Bruce Marshall, Head of Reefer Solutions in A.P. Moller – Maersk.



For more than three years, Captain Peter has helped Maersk’s customers with managing their perishable goods by providing temperature and humidity information on in-transit refrigerated containers. Customers can now choose between three different versions of Captain Peter dependent on their needs.



“We are constantly developing our product portfolio based on feedback from customers, and the demand for more agile digital tools and add-ons has risen dramatically since the pandemic,” explains Bruce Marshall. In parallel with the digital development, Maersk’s Remote Container Management infrastructure is constantly improved. Over the course of 2022 more than 80% of the reefer fleet was upgraded to deliver hourly data to Captain Peter - as compared to a daily update previously - enabling even more visibility and reducing the risk of damaged goods and food waste.



By the end 2023, 90% of the Maersk reefer fleet will support hourly datalog transmission.