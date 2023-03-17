2023 March 17 17:35

Meyer Werft shipyard and Royal Caribbean Group develop a completely new fuel cell system tailored to the maritime sector

A ground-breaking research project involving Freudenberg e-Power Systems, the Meyer Werft shipyard and Royal Caribbean Group is underway to develop a completely new fuel cell system tailored to the maritime sector, according to Meyer Werft's release.

This has been a multi-year project aiming to create a maritime fuel cell system of an unprecedented scale, which will power Royal Caribbean Group's Nova class ships and represent a significant step toward achieving a net zero newbuild. At completion of the project, the fuel cell installation is intended to cover the full hotel load of a ship and allow for zero local emissions in port.

What has posed a considerable challenge, however, is the process to reform liquefied natural gas (LNG) to usable hydrogen at scale for a shipboard environment, which has delayed the onboard implementation of the project. The partners expect the first maritime demonstrator system will be completed later this year as work continues toward the full-scale application.

The undertaking of this complex project represents an evolution of how energy is generated and distributed on board, paving the way for a more innovative and sustainable future. The project has achieved important successes to evolve the use of fuel cells, including the approval of the maritime safety concept.

Currently under construction in Papenburg, Germany, Silver Nova is set to become one of the most sustainable cruise ships when she enters service in summer 2023.