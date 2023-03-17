IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering facilities
- Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2023 rose by 2.6% YoY
- Bill on termination of lease agreements due to environmental violations in ports has been approved
- Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 0.5% to 56 million tonnes in 2M’23
- Repair of hydraulic engineering facilities to be performed in 44 regions of Russia this year
- Commercial Seaport of Korsakov (Sakhalin) acquired a 60-tonne portal crane
- Oversized components of stacker-reclaimer delivered to Shakhtersk
- There is a plan to expand oil pipelines to Primorsk and Novorossiysk
- Volunteer Emergency Response Team of OTECO certified to conduct gas rescue operations
- Crude exports from Primorsk increased by 66% to average 948 thousand barrels per day
- Reconstruction of berths in the port of Korsakov costs over RUB 20 billion
- LNG complex with facilities for loading of bunkering ships to be built in Tatarstan
- The Interdepartmental Commission carried out a regular inspection of the Severka hydrosystem near Moscow
- Operation of new terminal in Pevek (Chukotka) to begin in 2026
- Potential volume of Belorussian cargo to be handled in Russian ports estimated at 30 million tonnes per year
Shipping and logistics
- Vladimir Putin compared the North-South ITC to the Suez Canal, the Bosporus and the Dardanelles straits
- The Far East should expand transit corridors and increase cargo flows to/from the Asia-Pacific – Vladimir Putin
- Cargo volumes carried by Russia’s river transport in 2022 rose by 5.2%, by seaborne transport – by 17.3%
- In his interview with IAA PortNews, Sergey Gaidayev, Head of Azov-Don Basin Administration, tells about the results of 2022 and the plans for the future
- Volga Shipping Company to deploy about 60 vessels for grain transportation in the navigation season of 2023
- TransContainer consiers it reasonable to use gondola cars in container logistics only on routes going to the Far East
- FESCO launches direct Deep Sea service from ports of China to Saint-Petersburg
- Grain deal extended for 60 days – RF Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Parallel unloading of two vessels for Vostok Oil onto shore ice completed at Cape Tanalau
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- With current rates of construction, Russia’s cruise fleet will halve by 2030 — expert
- New residents of Ulyanovsk SEZ to invest RUB 650 million in production of composite products
- Head of Karelia refers to construction of digital shipyard based on Onezhsky Shipyard as one of the major investment projects in the region
- A facility for repair of commercial, auxiliary and military ships to be created at Azov Ship Repair Plant