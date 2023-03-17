2023 March 17 16:35

Iberdrola and Haizea Wind Group sign €200 million framework agreement for East Anglia Three

The new Haizea Bilbao manufacturing plant will fabricate 50 monopiles for East Anglia Three offshore wind farm in the United Kingdom, according to the company's release.

ScottishPower’s East Anglia Three offshore wind farm will have 1.4 GW capacity and will supply clean energy to more than one million UK homes.

The expansion works of Haizea Wind manufacturing plant in the Port of Bilbao have just begun and will involve an investment of more than €150 million.

Scottish Power, an Iberdrola group company, and Haizea Wind Group, a world leader in the manufacture of wind towers, have today signed a framework agreement worth over €200 million for Haizea Bilbao to supply 50 monopiles to the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm in the United Kingdom from its facilities in the Port of Bilbao.

At present, the Group's manufacturing plant in the Port of Bilbao, Haizea Bilbao, has 48,800 square metres and 500 workers. After signing this latest contract with Iberdrola, Haizea Bilbao’s plant will now be enlarged to over 200,000 m2.

Haizea Wind Group was formed in 2017, building on two existing companies (WEC Group and Tecnoaranda).