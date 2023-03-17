2023 March 17 13:44

Russian Railways’ cargo transportation by North-South corridor in February 2023 doubled YoY

The growth of loading on Russian Railways in the first half of March is estimated at 1.4%

In February 2023, Russian Railways cargo transportation by the North-South international transport corridor doubled, year-on-year, to 764 thousand tonnes, Sergey Kobzev, First Deputy Head of Russian Railways, said at the meeting with cargo shippers and operators, according to the company’s Telegram channel.

Sergey Kobzev says, the growth of loading on Russian Railways in the first half of March is estimated at 1.4%.

North-South international transport corridor (ITC) is a 7,200-kilometre-long transport artery from St Petersburg to ports in Iran and India. North-South ITC has a western and an eastern branch, both running across Iran. The western one foresees cargo transportation by road via Rasht, the eastern one – by railway. The end point in Iran is the port of Bandar Abbas from which cargo can be delivered to India by sea. The western branch also crosses Azerbaijan, the eastern one – Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. Besides, direct water transportation from Russia to Iran by the Caspian Sea is possible.

The volume of Russian cargo transported by the North-South ITC is expected to double by 2030, from the current 17 million tonnes to 32 million tonnes.