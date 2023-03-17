  • Home
  • News
  • ABS highlights transformational CII potential of biofuels today
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 17 13:32

    ABS highlights transformational CII potential of biofuels today

    Drop-in biofuels have the potential to immediately transform a vessel’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) rating regardless of fuel type, with diesel vessels seeing the most significant gains, according to ABS's release.

    That was a key message from Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Business Development to a meeting of marine industry leaders in Cyprus. In a wide-ranging presentation on ABS’ latest decarbonization thinking, he outlined new research showing how a blend of biofuels could improve a vessel’s CII performance regardless of whether it was diesel, methanol or LNG-fueled.

    A heavy fuel oil propelled vessel could see its rating improved from D to A in 2023 with the addition of a 30 percent blend of biodiesel.

    Bio-methanol added at 30 percent would move a C-rated methanol-fueled vessel to an A rating today, and bio-methane at 30 percent would push an LNG-fueled vessel from a B rating to an A rating.

Другие новости по темам: ABS  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 17

14:02 DNV embarks on multi-year project to support KEPCO's plan to bring zero-carbon offshore wind power to South Korea
13:44 Russian Railways’ cargo transportation by North-South corridor in February 2023 doubled YoY
13:32 ABS highlights transformational CII potential of biofuels today
13:12 European shipowners welcome the EU’s proposed Net-Zero Industry Act
12:40 Jan De Nul kicks off Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3
12:25 IAA PortNews to issue its analytical report “Shipbuilding in Russia”
12:11 Matson to convert the main engine aboard its container ship to a dual-fuel ME-GI unit
11:36 MOL purchases 32,000-ton luxury cruise ship from Seabourn Cruise Line
11:12 FESCO launches direct Deep Sea service from ports of China to Saint-Petersburg
10:38 Grain deal extended for 60 days – RF Ministry of Foreign Affairs
10:20 Jumbo-SAL-Alliance commences Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project shipments for JGC Corporation
09:53 Port of Los Angeles signs agreements with Tokyo and Yokohama ports to establish Green Shipping Corridor
09:29 Insurance problems can be solved with the use of the Northern Sea Route — expert

2023 March 16

18:37 Leading digitalization and network technology providers sign MoU for research program
18:17 Support block of the “Azeri-Central-East” platform dispatched to sea on “STB-1” barge
18:00 Experts name alternatives to foreign insurance and reinsurance in maritime market
17:42 Strikes at French refineries and LNG terminals are in week two
17:19 BIMCO sees 24% drop in scrubber installations in 2022
17:02 Naming and delivery of two the world’s largest container vessels completed on same day
16:49 Rem Offshore announces multiple contracts for PSV’s
16:31 Additional insurance premiums in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov reach 5% of a vessel cost
16:24 IndianOil to consolidate green assets
15:27 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 11, 2023
15:06 Kaztransoil shipped 325.9 thousand tonnes of export oil from Aktau to Makhachkala
14:44 California and Japan to collaborate on clean ports and shipping
14:23 Ports of Stockholm plans to establish a node for captured carbon dioxide at Stockholm Norvik Port
13:58 TORM purchases three fuel-efficient MR product tankers in a partly share-based transaction
13:40 The export of cargo in containers through the KTZ network increased by 30% last year
12:37 Cargo volumes carried by Russia’s river transport in 2022 rose by 5.2%, by seaborne transport – by 17.3%
12:35 RAK Ports joins the International Port Community Systems Association
11:42 MSC teams up with GCMD to accelerate industry efforts to decarbonize
11:24 Maersk tests BionicHIVE for warehouse automation solution
11:19 NSR Development Plan for 2023 foresees completion of four facilities and organization of least three subsidized coastwise voyages
10:51 PSA Halifax orders eight new electric rubber tyred gantry cranes from Konecranes
10:24 Hutchison Ports announces investment of US$700 million in Egyptian port projects in Sokhna and B100
10:24 Cosco Shipping Ports announces its investment in 25% of the equity of Sokhna New Container Terminal
10:05 Alfa Laval joins the First Movers Coalition
09:30 Icebreaker assistance in Caspian and Azov seas provided to over 4.2 thousand ships in ice navigation season of 2022-2023
09:15 CNC starts three new Intra-Asia services

2023 March 15

18:08 Crude exports from Primorsk increased by 66% to average 948 thousand barrels per day
18:07 Russia's total exports of oil and petroleum products in February 2023 fell to 7.5 million barrels per day - IEA
17:54 Post IMO 2020 high sulphur fuel accounts for 26% of global bunker sales
17:43 CMA CGM will convert the loan to Brittany Ferries into a stake in the company
17:33 PortMiami bunkers Seaboard Marine’s first LNG cargo vessel
17:06 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 2M'2023 rose by 8.5% YoY
16:57 UAE's Fujairah port set for robust growth as Russian oil trade reshuffles - Reuters
16:33 Port of Singapore throughput in 2M’2023 fell by 4% YoY
16:32 ONE orders 10 new state-of-the-art large container vessels
16:15 PD Ports secures long-term deal from CLdN to bring additional weekly sailings to Teesport
15:48 FESCO to launch sea line between Damietta (Egypt) and Novorossiysk (Russia) in HII’2023
15:42 Hapag-Lloyd to start new direct Vietnam Indonesia Straits service
15:24 Port of Corpus Christi Horizons Clean Hydrogen Hub and Trans Permian H2Hub merge
15:04 Port of Savannah container volumes down to 395,000 TEUs in Feb 2023
14:44 Royal IHC sells subsidiary IQIP to HAL Investments BV
14:24 New shipping service to link Saudi Arabia to Indian Subcontinent
13:55 With current rates of construction, Russia’s cruise fleet will halve by 2030 — expert
13:12 APM Terminals Gothenburg to double reefer container capacity and streamline PTI service
12:39 Antigua and Barbuda and the United Arab Emirates accept 2021 IMO Convention amendments
12:13 Van Oord announces christening ceremony for Vox Apolonia
11:32 Konecranes starts to deliver its final cranes to Russia for a European customer