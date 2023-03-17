2023 March 17 13:32

ABS highlights transformational CII potential of biofuels today

Drop-in biofuels have the potential to immediately transform a vessel’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) rating regardless of fuel type, with diesel vessels seeing the most significant gains, according to ABS's release.

That was a key message from Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Business Development to a meeting of marine industry leaders in Cyprus. In a wide-ranging presentation on ABS’ latest decarbonization thinking, he outlined new research showing how a blend of biofuels could improve a vessel’s CII performance regardless of whether it was diesel, methanol or LNG-fueled.

A heavy fuel oil propelled vessel could see its rating improved from D to A in 2023 with the addition of a 30 percent blend of biodiesel.

Bio-methanol added at 30 percent would move a C-rated methanol-fueled vessel to an A rating today, and bio-methane at 30 percent would push an LNG-fueled vessel from a B rating to an A rating.



