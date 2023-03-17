2023 March 17 12:40

Jan De Nul kicks off Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3

Jan De Nul Group announces that it has officially started the T&I contract for the construction of Ørsted’s 242 MW Gode Wind 3 and 900 MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm in Germany. A first batch of 3 monopile foundations has left Steelwind’s yard in Nordenham (Germany) to Eemshaven (The Netherlands), which is part of Groningen Seaports, according to the company's release.

Jan De Nul’s scope includes the transport and installation of 106 wind turbine monopile foundations and one offshore substation foundation, including associated topside.

Subcontractor Wagenborg has deployed its Wagenborg Barge 8 for the transport of the monopiles foundations from Steelwind’s yard in Germany to marshalling harbour Eemshaven in The Netherlands.

In Summer, Jan De Nul’s brand-new Heavy Lift Vessel Les Alizés will arrive on site and install the first monopile foundation offshore, simultaneously the baptism of fire for this brand-new vessel.



Les Alizés was delivered by the CMHI Shipyard in China in January 2023 and is currently sailing to Eemshaven in The Netherlands. This vessel investment is a response to the global trend within the offshore wind energy sector to design and install increasingly larger wind turbines.

Delivery is foreseen to be completed in 2024. Once in full operation in 2024 and 2025, respectively, these wind farms will generate enough electricity to power approx. 1.2 million German households every year.