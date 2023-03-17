2023 March 17 11:36

MOL purchases 32,000-ton luxury cruise ship from Seabourn Cruise Line

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. purchased a 32,000-ton cruise ship, the Seabourn Odyssey, from Seabourn Cruise Line Limited, according to the company's release. This luxury class cruise ship has 229 large suite-class passenger cabins, almost all of which have balconies.

With two cruise ships, including the Nippon Maru currently in service by Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Line, Ltd., MOL Group will be able to offer a service lineup that meets a wider range of customer needs.

The vessel, which was purchased on Friday, March 17, was immediately chartered back to Seabourn for a year and a half and will start its service and operation under MOPAS by the end of 2024.



MOL Group positions the cruise ship business as a new growth area, and announced the construction of two 600-passenger newbuild vessels to expand the business in November 2023. The purchase of the new vessel marks an advance move into an expanded cruise business, ahead of the launch of these two new vessels.

Prior to MOPAS starting guest service, the vessel will undergo renovations and make its full debut under the MOL Group's ownership and operation.

After launching service by end of 2024, the vessel is planned to operate in waters around Japan. With the adaptability of the vessel's onboard facilities such as dining options from four restaurants, a wide promenade deck, a retractive marina and comfortable suites with a private balcony in all guest rooms, itineraries of various lengths will be developed from round-the-world cruises to short trips which make optimum use of this size of vessel.

MOL will establish Headquarters of its Wellbeing & Lifestyle Business starting in April 2023, and a new Cruise Business Innovation Project Unit that will develop and lead the expansion of the cruise ship business.