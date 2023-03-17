2023 March 17 11:12

FESCO launches direct Deep Sea service from ports of China to Saint-Petersburg

New container ship FESCO Kapitan Shchetinina left the Chinese port of Rizhao on 17 March 2023

FESCO Transportation Group says it has launched FESCO Baltorient Line (FBOL), a direct service from the ports of China to Saint-Petersburg, as part of the development of the group’s Deep Sea foreign trade routes.

FBOL is Russia’s first container line between China and the North-West region of Russia via the Suez Canal without transshipment in European ports.

New container ship FESCO Kapitan Shchetinina left the Chinese port of Rizhao on 17 March 2023. It is the ship’s first voyage.

The service will operate on the following route: Rizhao – Lianyungang – Shanghai – Ningbo – Yantian – Saint-Petersburg (Bronka terminal) and back. Transit time – about 35 days, frequency — once a month with a prospect of more frequent shipments.

This year, FESCO will put several more container ships on FBOL. Their construction is nearing completion.

The bulk of cargo carried by the line is made by consumer goods, products of the chemical and metallurgical industries. Dangerous goods and cargo demanding temperature control can also be transported by the service.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 130,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 24 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.