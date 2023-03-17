2023 March 17 09:53

Port of Los Angeles signs agreements with Tokyo and Yokohama ports to establish Green Shipping Corridor

The Port of Los Angeles has entered into separate Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) with the Port of Tokyo and the Port of Yokohama – to more formally collaborate on sustainability and environmental issues, according to the company's release.



The MOUs with the two ports call for cooperation and sharing of best practices on environmental and sustainability initiatives, including the digitation of the supply chain to optimize efficiency and reduce port operational impacts.



Both the ports of Tokyo and Yokohama also agreed to establish a Green Shipping Corridor (GSC) partnership with the Port of Los Angeles in the coming year, an initiative aimed at reducing emissions along their respective trade routes and promoting low- and zero-carbon ships and fuels. The Port of Los Angeles has already established GSC partnerships with the ports of Shanghai and Singapore.



In addition to strengthening trade routes, maritime operational supply chain efficiencies and environmental sustainability, other specific areas of cooperation identified under the two agreements include the testing and deployment of zero-emission vehicles, cargo handling equipment and vessels; exploring energy use and alternative energy sources; and cooperating on initiatives related to pollution-reduction technologies for terminals, ocean-going vessels and drayage trucks.



The weeklong 2023 California Japan Clean Energy Trade Mission began March 11, and is targeting businesses in the clean energy sector to explore solutions related to climate change, renewable energy, zero-emission technologies, among other sustainable products and services.



The Port of Los Angeles is North America’s leading trade gateway and has ranked as the number one container port in the United States for 23 consecutive years. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura.