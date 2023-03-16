2023 March 16 18:37

Leading digitalization and network technology providers sign MoU for research program

Marlink, the smart network solutions company, and ABS Wavesight, the ABS-affiliated maritime software as a service (SaaS) company, have signed an agreement to collaborate on using optimized connectivity to support efficient delivery of sustainability services and data to clients’ vessels, according to ABS's release.

The agreement connects Marlink’s smart hybrid network with the voyage optimization and vessel management services provided by ABS Wavesight. The partners will collaborate to enable their many mutual clients to enhance their use of digital tools and applications using the Marlink network.

Together, the companies will work to improve connectivity and integration of software and services into client ships and systems. Vessel operators will benefit from faster and more regular data updates that can help them improve vessel performance and optimize voyage execution.



Launched in late 2022 and built on ABS’ 160-year legacy of maritime innovation and safety, ABS Wavesight combines the industry-leading platforms, Nautical Systems™ and My Digital Fleet™, which are collectively installed on more than 5,000 vessels. ABS Wavesight’s purpose-built, integrated solutions ensure a cohesive user experience that reduces costs, improves safety and enhances overall efficiency.

Marlink operates the maritime industry’s most advanced hybrid communications network, comprising connectivity across all available channels, including VSAT, L-band, 4G/5G and, most recently, services offered by Starlink and OneWeb. These ‘new-LEO’ services will provide maritime market users with very high throughput and low latency connectivity, blended with Marlink’s guaranteed throughput VSAT offerings.





