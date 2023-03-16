2023 March 16 17:02

Naming and delivery of two the world’s largest container vessels completed on same day

On March 9, the naming and delivery of MSC TESSA and MSC IRINA, the world’s largest container vessels ordered by the Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (“Bocom Leasing”) for Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), was successfully completed, according to Bocom Leasing's release.

The MSC TESSA built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding comes with an overall length of 399.99 meters, a width of 61.5 meters, a deck area similar to 4 standard soccer fields, a depth of 33.2 meters, a maximum of 25 layers of containers, a capacity of more than 240,000 tons of cargo, and the ability to load 24,116 TEUs at a time.

The MSC IRINA, which was delivered on the same day, is built by Yangzijiang Xinfu Shipbuilding, with an overall length of 399.99 meters, a molded breadth of 61.3 meters, a molded depth of 33.5 meters, a deck area of 24,000 square meters and a maximum of 25 layers of containers. The actual container capacity of the MSC IRINA comes at 24,346 TEUs, making it the world’s largest newly-built container vehicle so far. This also means that the record of the world’s largest container vehicle in terms of the maximum container capacity was broken twice in a row in one day along the Yangtze River in China.

Both newly delivered vessels come equipped with the Hybrid Scrubber for desulfurization, bubble-enabled drag reduction system, large diameter propeller, energy efficient conduit and other devices. Not only can they effectively reduce the total energy consumption, but also reduce the carbon emission by 3%-4% of the corresponding total.