2023 March 16 16:49

Rem Offshore announces multiple contracts for PSV’s

Rem Offshore has announced multiple contracts for our PSV’s. All contracts have been done on market terms, and make sure that Rem will maintain a high fleet utilization during 2023, according to the company's release.

Rem Cetus, Rem Insula and Rem Server have been extended for 1 year with Apache North Sea Limited in the UK sector. Rem have had several vessels on charter with Apache over the last years.

Rem Arctic has been awarded contracts with Well Expertise (DNO Norge ASA and Wellesley Petroleum AS) for 2 wells supporting Deepsea Yantai, and 2+2 wells with Neptune Energy supporting the same rig.

Rem Commander has been awarded with a 14 wells plug and abandonment contract with Spirit Energy North Sea Oil Limited which is estimated to last for 10 months.

Rem Trader has entered a final campaign year with Van Oord at the St. Brieuc wind farm. The vessel is firm until 01st of June, and Van Oord have options until mid August thereafter.